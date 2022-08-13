StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

MediWound Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

