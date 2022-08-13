StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.