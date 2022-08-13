StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

