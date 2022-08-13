StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Tarena International stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

