StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.35.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

