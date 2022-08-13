StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

