Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

