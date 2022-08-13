Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.75 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN traded up €0.12 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €18.22 ($18.59). 189,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.66. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

