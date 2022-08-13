Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STXS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.21%. Equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 26,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $130,226. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 268,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

