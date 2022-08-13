Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $186,204.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $174,221.16 and $186,204.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

