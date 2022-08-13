Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $186,204.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $174,221.16 and $186,204.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
