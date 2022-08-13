Stelrad Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.92 (LON:SRAD)

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stelrad Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.39. The stock has a market cap of £243.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.67. Stelrad Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 267.90 ($3.24).

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

