Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.70. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.73.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.