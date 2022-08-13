Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STZHF opened at $28.90 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

