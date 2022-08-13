Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 901 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $518.59 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.24. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

