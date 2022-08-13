Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 658 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,787,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 70.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

