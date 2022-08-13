Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

