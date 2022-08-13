Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

