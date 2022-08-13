Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $160,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Bill.com stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

