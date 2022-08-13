Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 699 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $3,291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 791.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,426 shares of company stock worth $13,525,350 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

