Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 558 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHE stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $176.96 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

