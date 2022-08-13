Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

