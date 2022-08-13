Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 985,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $281.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

