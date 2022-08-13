Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

