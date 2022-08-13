Starlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Buying and Selling Starlink

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.