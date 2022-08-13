Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,352. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.