Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Announces August 24th IPO

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) plans to raise $22 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, August 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. generated $3.2 million in revenue and $1.5 million in net income. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has a market-cap of $202.5 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are building a cash rebate, digital advertising and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. Through our subsidiaries in Malaysia, we connect retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants, provide digital advertising services to advertisers, and provide payment solution services to merchants. Substantially all of our current operations are located in Malaysia. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our cash rebate business is the foundation of the business ecosystem we are building. We have cooperated with retail merchants, which have registered on the GETBATS website and mobile app as “Merchants,” to offer cash rebates on their products or services, which have attracted retail shoppers to register on the GETBATS website and mobile app as “Members” in order to earn cash rebates for shopping online and offline. As the number of Members grows and sales of the existing Merchants increase, more retail merchants are willing to cooperate with us. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the GETBATS website and mobile app had 514,167 and 66,580 Members, respectively, and 723 and 478 Merchants, respectively. During the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, we facilitated 295,393 and 1,759 transactions through the GETBATS website and mobile app, respectively. We generate revenue by keeping an agreed-upon portion of the cash rebates offered by Merchants through the GETBATS website and mobile app. Making use of the vast Member and Merchant data we have collected from the GETBATS website and mobile app, we help advertisers design, optimize, and distribute advertisements through online and digital channels. We primarily distribute advertisements through (i) our SEEBATS website and mobile app, on which viewers can watch movies and television series for free through over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming, which is a means of providing television and film content over the Internet at the request and to suit the requirements of the individual consumer, (ii) our GETBATS website and mobile app to its Members, and (iii) social media, mainly consisting of accounts of influencers and bloggers. During the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, we served 25 and two advertisers, respectively. We generate revenue through service fees charged to the advertisers. To diversify our revenue sources and supplement our cash rebates and digital advertising service businesses, we started to provide payment solution services to merchants in May 2021 by referring them to VE Services Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian Internet payment gateway company and a related-party entity controlled by one of our beneficial shareholders (“VE Services”). Pursuant to an appointment letter dated October 1, 2020, with VE Services (the “Appointment Letter”), we serve as its independent merchant recruitment and onboarding agent and refer merchants to VE Services for payment processing. We referred 11 merchants to VE Services during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. We generate insignificant revenue through commissions from VE Services for our referrals and such revenue has been reported as revenue from a related party in our consolidated financial statements. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021. (Note: Starbox Group Holdings filed its F-1 on June 15, 2022, and took the unusual step of including its IPO terms in the F-1; the company filed confidential IPO paperwork on March 22, 2022.) “.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and has 17 employees. The company is located at VO2-03-07, Velocity Office 2, Lingkaran SV, Sunway Velocity, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +603 2781 9066.

