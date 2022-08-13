Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $332,146.69

Starbase (STAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $332,146.69 and $230,363.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

