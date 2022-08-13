Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

STN stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 135,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

