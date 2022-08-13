Stake DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $151,066.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $494,236.76 and $151,066.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00120284 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00024365 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00270888 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009483 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.