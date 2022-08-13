Stake DAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $198,606.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a market cap of $491,482.67 and $198,606.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00119450 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00024209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001509 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00266723 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035147 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009301 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000114 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stake DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.