Stake DAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $198,606.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a market cap of $491,482.67 and $198,606.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00119450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00266723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Stake DAO Profile

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

Stake DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stake DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.