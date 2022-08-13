St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,155.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STJPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,583.14.

St. James's Place Price Performance

STJPF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

