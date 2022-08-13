srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits Market Cap of $72,084.11

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $72,084.11 and $79.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038664 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
