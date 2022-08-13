SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Update

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.