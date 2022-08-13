Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 101,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,052,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 263.09% and a negative net margin of 231.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Stories

