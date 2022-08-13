Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 101,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,052,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 231.00% and a negative return on equity of 263.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

