Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.83.

Spire stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 168,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $9,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

