Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of SPX opened at £114.70 ($138.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is £114.72. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($208.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3,606.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($158.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Insider Activity at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

