Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($158.53) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £114.70 ($138.59) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3,606.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of £105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of £114.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 4,276.73%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

