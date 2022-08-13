SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $265,108.40 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $265,108.40 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,399.86 or 1.00044520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00233461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00269123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

