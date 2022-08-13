Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,376. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

