Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,376. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
