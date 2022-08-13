SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,827 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SPYV opened at $40.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
