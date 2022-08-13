SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.