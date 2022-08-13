SparksPay Price Hits $0.0026 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,992.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,546,651 coins and its circulating supply is 11,666,548 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

