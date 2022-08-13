SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $55,347.26 and $110,194.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
