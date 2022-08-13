SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $54,710.14

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $54,710.14 and $53.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

