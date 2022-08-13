SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $54,710.14

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $54,710.14 and $53.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
