Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKPGF remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Stories

