Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $164,692.43

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $164,692.43 and $16,241.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $216.99 or 0.00886202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap SHAKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap SHAKE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.