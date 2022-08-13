South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in South Plains Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $25.40 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

