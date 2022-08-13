Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 64.3% in July

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $38.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 294. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.13%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.