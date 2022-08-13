Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sotera Health has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 210.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 61.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sotera Health by 391.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

